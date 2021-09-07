Proposed measure to allow dogs in parks delayed in Spring Lake Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A proposed measure aimed at allowing residents to walk their dogs in two municipal parks, Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road and the Ocean Road Bicentennial Park, will have to wait.

The amendment to the existing dog ordinance was on the agenda for introduction during the borough council’s Tuesday, Sept. 7 meeting. But Borough Councilman John Casagrande, who had proposed the amendment, agreed to withdraw it for further study after a resident, Anna Kuntz of Parkview Terrace, spoke against it during public comment, saying there appeared to be no means to enforce rules requiring dogs to be on leashes and owners to clean up after their pets.

Ms. Kuntz, who described herself as a lifelong dog owner, said, “We have to consider the kids at the park. Who’s going to police it? There are responsible dog owners, but it seems to me there are a lot more who are not.”

Mr. Casagrande said, “We can certainly table it and have some further discussion. From my standpoint, like you as a dog owner, I just want it to be the best for everybody. I see the parks being used quite heavily” already by people walking their dogs.

