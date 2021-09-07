Carol Gloria McIntyre

By
Jack Slocum
-
55 views
Carol Gloria McIntyre, 85, resident of Four Seasons at Wall, passed away on September 3, 2021.

Carol was a proud New Jersey girl. Born in Newark to Florence and Michael Pompilio, she graduated from Newark’s Barringer High School and earned a B.S. in Chemistry from St. Elizabeth’s College in Convent

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.