Carol Gloria McIntyre, 85, resident of Four Seasons at Wall, passed away on September 3, 2021.
Carol was a proud New Jersey girl. Born in Newark to Florence and Michael Pompilio, she graduated from Newark’s Barringer High School and earned a B.S. in Chemistry from St. Elizabeth’s College in Convent
