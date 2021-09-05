POINT PLEASANT— A gathering of about 100 persons at Riverside Park Sunday night honored the memory of two Point Pleasant Borough High School alumni who lost their lives in a vehicular accident in Illinois last month.

The candlelight vigil was attended by community members as well as friends and relatives of the couple, Cole Young and Sadi Connors. They were killed in a tractor-trailer crash in the early hours of Aug. 20, while returning home from a cross country trip.

Local faith leaders led the gathering in prayer, and a coach who had mentored Mr. Young and Ms. Connors during their student days spoke of the huge loss left by their passing.

