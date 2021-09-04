Belmar Five Mile Run features a local winner

BELMAR — Local runner Rob Napolitano finished ahead of some 2,000 other participants in this years Belmar Five Mile Run on Saturday, completing the course in about 26 minutes.

It was the 45th anniversary of the popular annual event, which raises funds for the Goodwill Hose Company.

“I haven’t competed in a really long time, so it was fun to get out and try a little bit,” Mr. Napolitano said after crossing the finish line.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.