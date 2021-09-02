Vigil to honor PPBHS alumni couple killed in Illinois crash

POINT PLEASANT — Borough leaders are in the process of planning a special candlelight vigil for Sunday evening in honor Cole Young and Sadi Connors, Point Pleasant Borough High School alumni who in the early hours of Aug. 20 were killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Illinois while returning home from a cross country trip.

According to Mayor Robert Sabosik the vigil is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park and will honor the lives of Ms. Connors, Mr. Cole and their dog Maezy.

“They were two fine upstanding young people from the Borough of Point Pleasant … so it is really an opportunity for the town to get together and not only share their grief but maybe share some testimony to how great they were and how they brought happiness to so many,” the mayor said.

Point Pleasant Borough High School junior Thomas Buccino has created a special “Live like Cole & Sadi” stickers in honor of his former classmates.

“I had a class my freshman year with Cole and I didn’t know him too well but it was just a terrible thing that happened,” Thomas told The Ocean Star. “It is something I think that has affected everybody, even if you didn’t know them too well or not at all. It is a terrible thing that happened and I just knew I wanted to do something to remember them and keep them in mind.”

