Upskirting suspect charged with five additional accounts of invasion of privacy

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Using facial recognition technology, Loss Prevention Services at Shoprite were able to identify the suspect charged with invasion of privacy in a total of seven incidents of upskirting spanning from July 30 to Aug. 16, according to police.

The suspect, Donald Sheridan, 62, of Brick Township was caught on security surveillance taking pictures up skirts and dresses of women spanning from ages 35 to 73 years old at the Shoprite in Kohl’s Plaza, according to Sgt. Jim Kelly. On Aug. 23, Mr. Sheridan was arrested and charged with five additional accounts of invasion of privacy, the police department announced.

Detectives were able to identify six of the seven victims, and interview five of them, according to the press release.

Anyone with additional information is urged by township police to call Detective Alvarado.

