Trap-Neuter-Release Committee meets to discuss efforts

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Trap-Neuter-Release Committee [TNR] met on Sept. 1 in person at 401 Chambers Bridge Road to have committee members meet with cat colony caretakers to address their concerns and have an open discussion about a budget submission.

The committee, which was reinstituted in January, was established to assist pet owners of the community, and are hoping to submit a budget by the end of the year, according to chairman John Talty.

“Thank you all for coming out to help this committee grow,” Mr. Talty said.

Colony caretakers and committee members at the meeting had a discussion about the budget including bid proposals for euthanasia, educating the public on TNR, and establishing relationships between the committee and veterinarians.

