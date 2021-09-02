Roseann [Roe] Madden DuBois, 72, Belmar, passed away at home on Saturday. August 28, 2021, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Roe was born in 1949 in Newark and grew up in the North Ward. She competed as a figure skater and had many friends. She was a member of the National Honor Society graduating from Barringer High School and Kean College with a degree in teaching. She worked her way through college and enjoyed modern dance and going out with friends. She was retired from Manalapan Englishtown Regional school system and started teaching at the old school on Main Street in Englishtown, retired as an 8th grade Math Teacher at MEMS. She was a beloved teacher and tutor and helped many young people overcome their fear of math and to help them thrive. After retirement, Roseann was employed for many years by Surf Site Property Management of Bradley Beach and Neptune City. Roe lived life to the fullest and always loved her cats. She was loved by relatives and friends, including friends that she was

close to since childhood.

Roe is predeceased by her mother Peggy Madden Sheehan, her father, Robert Madden her aunt Anna Caffrey and Grandmother Annie Breen. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Jeffry DuBois, Brother Brian Madden (Carol), niece Jennifer Gutierrez (Edwin)

niece and nephew Emma and Brian; brother-in-law Gary DuBois (Chris) nephew Colin DuBois (Laura) their child Kieran, and nephews Adam DuBois (Michele) and their children Derrick and Monica and nephew Ryan DuBois, and cousins Tony Caffrey and Paul Madden and her beloved cats, Pip and Maddie. Roe was a loving, devoted, and wonderful wife and will be missed dearly by her husband who was Blessed to know and love her for 35 years. She was a care giver and wonderful daughter, aunt, and niece. Her kindness and empathy to everyone, especially those in need never wavered. Roe had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed doing practical jokes on friends and loved ones. Roe enjoyed trips with her husband to Atlantic City and Kent Island Maryland and vacations in New England, Nova Scotia, the Outer Banks, Florida, the Bahamas, England and Ireland. She was a devoted caregiver to her Aunt Anna and she along with her husband traveled for many years

to Florida to visit and later care for her mom. Her friends since childhood said that “anyone who called Roe a friend was privileged as she extended herself selflessly to

everyone. She introduced friends to new adventures in life and was truly a free spirit who lived/loved life to the fullest. If a friend had a problem, she always listened and was supportive. We never understood the meaning of courage until we witnessed what our dear friend experienced with her illness. A complaint never passed her lips and she remained steadfast and positive. Words that best describe Roe are “remarkable/independent/giving/caring.” Visitation will be on Friday September 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following: the SPCA of Monmouth County, FULFILL Food Bank or The American Cancer Society.