Rebecca Lynn Salaway

Rebecca Salaway, 60, of Fort Wayne passed away on August 30, 2021. She was born on July 24, 2021 in West Union, Iowa. She worked at Whitley County Council on Aging, doing what she loved. She was a member of the Chapel for several years. Becky enjoyed sewing, crafting, watching theater performances and show tunes
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>