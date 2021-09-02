Rebecca Lynn Salaway

Rebecca Salaway, 60, of Fort Wayne passed away on August 30, 2021. She was born on July 24, 2021 in West Union, Iowa. She worked at Whitley County Council on Aging, doing what she loved. She was a member of the Chapel for several years. Becky enjoyed sewing, crafting, watching theater performances and show tunes

