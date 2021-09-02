Ocean Star high school football begins

Thursday, Sept. 2

Point Boro vs Shore Regional

The Point Boro football team begins the 2021 season with a Patriot division home opener against Shore Regional at 7 p.m.

Both teams met in 2019 with the Blue Devils coming out on top, 37-30.

Point Beach at Jackson Liberty

Point Beach football heads to Jackson Liberty for the non-divisional matchup on opening night at 7 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Howell

Brick Memorial football opens the season with an Independence division meeting at Howell at 6:30 p.m.

The Mustangs prevailed in the most recent matchup, 16-13, in 2019. Howell claimed the additional two games in 2011 and 2010.

Friday, Sept. 3

Brick Township at Toms River South

The Dragons start 2021 with an old A South rivalry at Toms River South at 7 p.m. Brick Township claimed all the last five matchups between the teams, the most recent being shutouts in 2017 and 2016.

