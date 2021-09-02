Newark Avenue repaving to be completed this fall

BRADLEY BEACH — This fall, Newark avenue will be repaved to Main Street in the borough.

As this is a two phase project, the 100 and 200 block of Newark Avenue were paved earlier this year with delineated parking added.

The borough received $185,000 in grant money from the Department of Transportation (DOT) to fund this project. An additional portion of the project will be funded by the issuance of bonds and notes in the amount of $65,000.

“Newark Avenue is one of the most narrow, and it’s a one way street. It really needs to get cleaned up, so we’re gonna repave number one, and number two we also are going to do delineated parking, not space by space because with the design of that street, there’s a lot of curbs so its more efficient to just go curb to curb with lines,” Mayor Larry Fox told the Coast Star.

The borough will hire a construction company to do the paving.

