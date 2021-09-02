Community steps up to aid Afghanistan refugees

POINT PLEASANT — Local community members and students are working together to help provide some much needed supplies and other everyday items to refugees being housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, volunteers gathered at Point Within on Bridge Avenue to sort hundreds of donations ranging from clothing, bedding, shoes, toys, toiletries and much more and box them up to go to the base.

“My husband [an Air Force captain] got called to do a flight with American Airlines to bring a plane of evacuees here and when we got the call we pictured the people on the plane and we just felt we needed to help them get settled,” said organizer Janelle Ledyard.

“I really just put out a call for things and help and the town and surrounding towns donated more than we ever could have dreamed of. It is amazing. People really wanted to help which is great.”

According to state officials efforts to help settle an anticipated 10,000 or more Afghan refugees in New Jersey continued this week. The refugees, evacuees from war-torn Afghanistan, have begun arriving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst near Wrightstown, Burlington County.

