BOE member condemns board president’s COVID-19 statements

SPRING LAKE — A Spring Lake Board of Education member has denounced comments made during a recent school board meeting by Board President James Worth, in which he condemned the state’s mask mandate and leadership.

Board member John Clark, in a letter to the editor, said that Mr. Worth’s opening statement “included comments that, at least implied, the entire board opposed state mandated Covid measures for the upcoming year.

“I’m a board member and was never consulted before these ‘we’ statements were made public and I want to clarify that they don’t accurately reflect the facts or my position on the school’s Covid safety plans.”

At the meeting, Mr. Worth stated that the district has believed that pandemic-related decisions should be left to the local school district in collaboration with the school community.

“That’s been taken away from us by, unfortunately, the state listening to the CDC,” Mr. Worth stated.

