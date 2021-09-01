By Katie Jacobs

Night & Day Magazine

The Playa Bowls Belmar Pro, brought to you by Eastern Lines, promises sets of waves that will delight spectators’ eyes, and events scheduled throughout the long weekend will also serve their sense of taste, smell and sound.

KICK OFF THE PRO

Kick off the Belmar Pro weekend on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Beach Haus Brewery at 7:30p.m. The Eastern Lines 40th Anniversary party will include the Sessions 81 Beer Release and music by local reggae favorite Predator Dub Assassins.

T.G.I.F.

You don’t need an excuse to get over to Joe’s Surf Shack on Friday night at 7pm, because well, it’s Friday! This event is sponsored by Blue Moon and includes music by Athonoy Lee Loops and The Thunder Heard.

AFTER PARTY CLOSES OUT THE PRO

As the Belmar Pro weekend comes to a close, visit 10th Avenue Burrito on Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 8pm, for music, giveaway and raffles. This event is also sponsored by Blue Moon and features performances by Makua Rothman, Los Gringos and DJ & MC Kulcha Shok Muzik.