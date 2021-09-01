BY KATIE JACOBS

NIGHT & DAY MAGAZINE

NFL FOOTBALL returns to the delight of fans everywhere on Thursday, Sept. 9th and Monmouth and Ocean county establishments are gearing up for the season. If you’re considering enjoying your game day experience a little differently this year, then we’ve got a list of hotspots for you to choose from. Let the atmosphere at these great locations help steer your game day decisions. Here’s just a few Night & Day Magazine’s “Top Picks” for the upcoming season.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Are you ready for some football? Bar A’s football Sundays feature over 70 TVs and a giant screen, a full football menu fit for a lineman and plenty of drink specials.

703 16th Ave., Lake Como

bar-a.com

FRATELLO’S RESTAURANT

This Sea Girt spot offers a great seat from any angle, including on their outdoor patio! Stop in and enjoy some delicious food specials including sliders, flatbread pizzas and raw bar specials during the game. You can also sip on $6 Grey Goose or Tito’s drink, $6 Bloody Marys, mimosas and sangrias or a $3 domestic bottle of beer.

810 The Plaza, Sea Girt

fratellosnj.com

ANCHOR TAVERN

Watch NFL games on 20 HDTVs and enjoy Game Day Specials at this Main Street, Belmar location. The indoor-outdoor dining gives you a great view of the downtown area, when your eyes aren’t glued to the television. The outdoor bar area is open into the football season for a fresh air option to enjoy the games.

713 Main St., Belmar

anchortavernnj.com

RIVER ROCK

Catch the NFL Sunday games on River Rock’s 28-foot video wall plus 50 TVs. River Rock’s NFL Sundays feature a special football menu and drink specials. There is not a bad seat in the house!

1600 Route 70, Brick

riverrockbricknj.com

BUM ROGERS

Seaside Park’s Bum Rogers Crabhouse & Tavern features 30 HD TVs for you to catch the game on. Bring your thirst and your hunger and stop in to enjoy food and drink specials. If you’re feeling lucky, you might just become a winner in one of their raffles during football season.

2207 S. Central Avenue,

Seaside Park

Bumrogerstavern.com

MJ’S

MJ’s NFL Gameday Food Menu for the 2021-2022 season is available every NFL Sunday, Monday and Thursday from opening day until Superbowl Sunday. Enjoy new food features for Brunch all day including pork, roll, egg and cheese and the ultimate brunch sandwich. Brand new pizza flavors include Honey-Thai Chicken and Hot ‘n Spicy. But that’s just the beginning, you can also enjoy an MJs Fried Chicken Sandwich, 1st & 10 Loaded Fries, barbacoa seasoned Pulled Pork Tacos or a bucket of fried chicken wings! Mjs is home of the $2 Miller Lite draft and $3 Yuengling drafts every Sunday.

1213 Sycamore Avenue,

Tinton Falls

845 Route 34, Matawan

1005 Route 35 N, Middletown

3205 Route 66 West, Neptune

19 Summerhill Road, Spotswood

905 Bay Blvd., Bayville

104 Myrtle Ave, Long Branch

mjsrestaurant.com

REEF & BARREL

Reef & Barrel is the perfect spot to catch the game with so many TVs and food and drink specials to choose from.

Rt. 71 and Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan

reefandbarrel.com

LEGGETTS SAND BAR

This Jersey Shore favorite football spot features over 30 flat-screen TVs to enjoy the game. Drink specials include $2.75 Bud and Bud Lights, $5 Tito’s Vodka mixed drinks and $4 Bloody Marys and Mimosas from noon to 3 p.m. and $4.00 Black Cherry Bud Light Seltzers. Leggetts hosts a Free Fantasy League with weekly prizes and a grand prize for the winner of the league. Kick off the football season on Sunday, Sept. 12 with a pig roast.

217 First Ave., Manasquan

leggetts.us

THE SALTY WHALE

This Manasquan location is loaded with flat screen TVs broadcasting every NFL game. Bring your game day buds and enjoy a full selection of beer — and even wine — on tap, drinks and a tasty selection of appetizers.

390 E Main St., Manasquan

thesaltywhale.com

COURT JESTER SALOON & EATERY

The Court Jester, with locations in Freehold and Aberdeen, has football specials featured during Saturday college and Sunday NFL games, as well as during Monday Night Football games. You can enjoy wings alongside your Monster Mug frothing with your favorite beer.

16 E Main St., Freehold

1077 Rt. 34, Aberdeen

courtjesternj.com

PROVING GROUND

WATERFRONT DINING

This scenic Atlantic Highlands location has the NFL Ticket ready and waiting for patrons. Watch all the games on their over 40 TVs while enjoying your favorite beverage.

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands

theprovingground.com

BEACON 70

Football Sundays featuring every game on 60 HD screens and a suspended 18-foot video wall with stadium surround sound, live entertainment, 36 beers, great cocktails, game day platters and giveaways.

799 Rt. 70, Brick

beacon70.com

THE PIG & PARROT

The Pig & Parrot has your football season covered, broadcasting both college and NFL games on 9 TVs, and offering weekly specials and giveaways. Stop in to enjoy waterfront dining, dock & dine, DJs & live music or grab take out food to go.

201 Union Lane, Brielle

thepigandparrot.com

THE POUR HOUSE

Cheer on your favorite football teams while enjoying a large selection of rotating tap beers, great food, great service and great prices.

640 Shrewsbury Ave., Tinton Falls

Pourhouserestaurant.com

SALTY’S BEACH BAR

Come kickoff the football season at Salty’s on Sunday, Sept. 12. Enjoy a delicious pig roast which includes four sides (mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad) for only $10 per plate. Drink specials and other great food specials are on the menu for this kick off party, as well as all season long.

1705 Main St, Lake Como

saltysbeachbar.com

HEIGHTS 27

This Spring Lake Heights location includes a brand new bar with 9 TVs for your best football view. Stop in and enjoy Happy Hour all day on Sundays and for Monday Night football.

2407 Hwy 71, Spring Lake Heights

heights27.com