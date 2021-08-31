New borough council member appointed in Point Pleasant

POINT PLEASANT — For the second time this summer the Point Pleasant Borough Council has welcomed a new member to the dais.

During a special meeting Aug. 30 Valerie Coulson was appointed to council after the governing body accepted the resignation of Adam Hutchinson, only a month after he was first appointed to the governing body.

On July 26 Mr. Hutchinson had been appointed to fill the seat vacated by former councilwoman Pamela Snyder in June after the New Jersey State Senate confirmed her appointment as a state Superior Court judge.

Ms. Coulson was appointed to the dais following a 3-2 vote, with council members Antoinette DePaola, Charlene Archer and Joseph Furmato Jr. voting “yes” and council members John Wisniewski and William Borowsky voting “no.” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. later confirmed to The Ocean Star Mr. Borowsky meant to vote “yes” on the appointment of Ms. Coulson, but errored thinking he was voting on accepting the resignation of Ms. Hutchinson. The change will be reflected in the according to Mr. Pannucci.

“It is very exciting and I feel l can contribute a lot,” Ms. Coulson told The Ocean Star.

Ms. Coulson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from William Paterson College and a diploma in paralegal studies from New York University, was sworn in Monday by Municipal Clerk Antoinette Jones with her family by her side.

