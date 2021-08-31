Code enforcement is investigating alleged dormitory on Van Zile

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After a lawsuit was filed against the Congregation Kehilos Yisroel for the operation of an illegal boys school at the former Temple Beth Or by township officials, complaints of an alleged dormitory housing students in the Van Zile community were issued to code enforcement, according to Mayor John Ducey.

“Our code enforcement officers are investigating the complaint of a dormitory,” stated Mayor Ducey in an email to The Ocean Star.

Code enforcement officers received complaints made directly to them, according to Mayor Ducey, and were already investigating before members of the public alleged a dormitory was housing up to 19 students of the illegal boys school on Van Zile Road at the Aug. 24 council meeting.

“If a violation exists then a violation notice would be issued by the code officer and the matter will proceed through the system,” stated Mayor Ducey.

