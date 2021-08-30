Suspect of stabbing at shopping market has turned himself in

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced that on Aug. 29, the suspect of the stabbing that took place on July 26 in the parking lot of Shoprite on Route 70, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Michael Stallworth, 36, of Seaside Heights was suspected of the crime after an investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

The crime was linked to Mr. Stallworth immediately and a warrant was put out for his arrest on July 26 that charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after he stabbed a 44-year-old man in the back, according to Bryan Huntenberg of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

Mr. Stallworth surrendered himself to the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division and is currently lodged in Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing, according to the press release.

The victim of the crime has recovered from his injuries and has since been released after being treated at Jersey Shore Medical Center, stated Mr. Huntenberg.

Chief of Brick Township Police Department, James Riccio, and Prosecutor Bill Billhimer, thanked and applauded all of the units involved in the investigation that led to Mr. Stallworth’s apprehension, according to the press release.

