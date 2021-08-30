Garden Club sets first in-person meeting of the year

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club will return to its usual meeting location for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when the first in-person meeting of the calendar year takes place Sept. 14.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 804 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach. Meetings are typically held the second Tuesday of each month, September through June.

“We are excited to have it back in our home,” President Heidi Riley told The Ocean Star.

“We will have a guest presenter, Yuri Mischenko, who will share with us his experience and knowledge propagating and distributing the native PawPaw tree for reintroduction in New Jersey. Mr. Mischenko lives in Brick and has a beautiful Four Season Garden which he shares on Facebook.

“I have visited his garden recently and observed his PawPaw saplings, as well as the many lush and beautiful plants he has cultivated to create a diverse and interesting landscape year round. I look forward to visiting again in future seasons to see for myself the full effect of its progression.”

Anyone interested in joining the free presentation is welcome. Contact PresidentPPGC@gmail.com to make a reservation.

The normal business meeting will be held following Mr. Mischenko’s presentation according to Ms. Riley. Members will be planning activities for the year, including participation in the upcoming Borough Fall Fest Sept. 25th at Community Park.

