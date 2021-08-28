Squan Chamber holds annual Summer Festival and Craft Fair

MANASQUAN — The threat of inclement weather on Saturday didn’t stop the flow of visitors to Squan Plaza to enjoy food and music and browse the offerings of crafters and other vendors during the annual Summer Festival and Craft Fair presented by the Manasquan Chamber of Commerce.

“The weather was not supposed to cooperate but we are doing OK. People are getting outside and socializing and shopping,” said organizer Pam Patullo. “We have a nice mix of crafters and vendors and we are doing the best we can. This is a great way for the community to get out and socialize and shop and support the local stores.”

Throughout the day a steady stream of attendees of all ages enjoyed browsing items running from jewelry, handbags, cutlery, candles, holiday décor, baked goods, belts, wallets, produce and much more.

“We have been here for almost every craft show they have had so we are happy to be here, even if the weather is crappy and there are not a lot of people right now. It is nice to be out,” said Ingrid Calabria, who was selling decorated solar lights. “We love it in Manasquan. We come here all the time because we love Pam.”

For many of the more than two dozen vendors, the event was a welcome opportunity, after more than a year of canceled craft fairs, art shows and festivals due to COVID-19.

“I just think it is great just being able to come out, especially after everything with COVID. Being able to sell again to local buyers and just being at a community event basically, it is a beautiful day,” said Rachel Pausz, of Jersey Designs US, who was selling sea glass art and string art.

“I am just really happy to be here today,” she added. “I feel like craft shows didn’t really pick up until this summer so it was a rough time with not having any events but happy to see everyone coming out and being safe. It is going well.”

