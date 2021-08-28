NRTAC holds annual meeting with record turnout

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Approximately 250 year-round and part-time residents gathered in the auditorium of G. Harold Antrim Elementary School Saturday morning to hear from leaders of business, government and first response during the eighth annual Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee [NRTAC] meeting.

A nonresident taxpayer is defined as the owner of a residential or commercial property in the borough who pays property taxes but whose primary residence is outside the borough and is therefore not eligible to vote in local elections under state law.

Point Pleasant Beach currently has approximately 1,500 nonresident taxpayers, representing approximately 46 percent of the town. The annual meeting provides an opportunity for taxpayers to meet and ask questions of the local officials and learn more about the work of NRTAC.

“It has been almost two years since we last met … we appreciate the many people who have shown up, it is great to see,” Chairman Seth Sloan said. “The committee was started 10 years ago and embraced by Mayor [Vincent] Barrella. Mayor [Stephen] Reid followed with strong support and now Mayor [Paul] Kanitra is continuing this tradition. [In addition] we are honored and privileged to have onstage an all-star team of speakers who really care about the quality of life of Point Pleasant Beach.”

To kick off the series of speakers, Mayor Kanitra spoke about numerous topics including revitalizing the downtown “to leverage Point Pleasant Beach’s history to make it a year-round destination;” the borough’s continued work to acquire the historic Coast Guard Station; as well as the revitalization of Chanel Drive, and the “marked improvement” along the beach and boardwalk in terms of safety and appearance.

“I can’t tell you enough how happy I am to be here today. Isn’t it great to own a home here in Point Pleasant Beach … it is a phenomenal place and I am incredibly proud where we are at now,” he told attendees.

