TRENTON — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck’s office has announced the arrested of a Wall-based contractor, accused of corporate misconduct and theft for allegedly misappropriating more than $139,000 in payments he received to build retail spaces in airports in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

Brielle resident Theodore M. Vitale, 63, is the owner of Petore Associates, doing business as Petore Construction in Wall, has been indicted by the attorney general’s office of second-degree charges of misconduct by a corporate official and theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, and third-degree theft by deception in connection with the airport construction projects, according to a statement from the office.

In 2016, Petore Construction was hired by the retail company Paradies Lagardère, which operates stores, bars, and restaurants in airports across North America, as a general contractor to construct retail spaces in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

Over several months, according to the attorney general’s office, Mr. Vitale “allegedly received $139,735 from Paradies Lagardère to pay a subcontractor for construction and electrical services on a 7-11 at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and a Second Bar + Kitchen in the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but never paid the subcontractor what it was owed for its work on these two Airport Projects.”

Mr. Vitale was also charged with receiving $3,500 from Paradies Lagardère “as a premium for a payment bond and a performance bond, neither of which he procured.” according to the attorney general’s office.

Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a criminal fine of up to $15,000.

NOTE: The person named in the indictment is not Tedd Vitale, 61, of Brielle a longtime school board member and the owner of a certified public accountant firm.

