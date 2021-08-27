‘Movie in the Park’ and Farmers Market canceled

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township announced that tonight’s ‘Movie in the Park’ along with tomorrow’s Farmers Market have been canceled due to a severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch, and heavy rain predicted in the forecast.

‘Tom and Jerry’ was scheduled to play at Windward Beach as the last movie in the SummerFest drive-in movie series, but because of expected storms tonight the township stated that the event will not take place.

Based on the weather forecast for today and tomorrow, the weekly Saturday Farmers Market is canceled “out of abundance of caution,” township officials stated.

The Farmers Market is scheduled to return next Saturday, Sept. 4 from 8:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m.

