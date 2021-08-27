Kayak-Paddle Board-Canoe races rescheduled for Sunday

The Kayak-Paddle Board-Canoe Race, presented annually by the Manasquan Tourism Commission, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 29 due to Saturday’s weather forecast.

The event, sponsored by the Manasquan Turkey Run, will be held on the waters of Stockton Lake at Axel B. Carlson Park.

Signups begin at 9 a.m. with races to begin at 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The route is an approximately one-mile oval around Stockton Lake. All entrants must be 18 or over, except those entering in the family division.

Entrants can bring their own kayaks or paddle boards. Paddle Out will also have kayaks and paddle boards available to rent the day of; to reserve in advance, call 732-223-3131. Those interested in entering the canoe race must bring their own canoe.

“We’re so happy to bring back the races, a longtime staple in the area. We encourage everyone to come out and participate or just enjoy what will be a great morning of friendly competition,” Ray Shinn, tourism member and event organizer, said.

According to tourism, the races have been going on for years and were originally limited to canoes and kayaks. A paddle board category was added a few years ago as the sport skyrocketed in popularity, and is one of the most popular race categories.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.