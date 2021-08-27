Business Profile: Automotive Avenues expands as used vehicle demand skyrockets

Wall Township dealership maintains low prices despite inflated market
WALL TOWNSHIP — The largest independent pre-owned auto dealership in New Jersey, Automotive Avenues, is in the midst of expanding its Wall Township business by 11,000 square feet, including five additional acres of paved parking, 17 vehicle lifts, a state-of-the-art photo studio and an automated car wash, according to owner Bill Solko.
The business has steadily grown over the last 11 years, thanks to the well-established community of returning customers, which allowed the dealership to begin putting $7 million toward the improvements last August.
“It’s going to give us the opportunity to do so much more. It’s going to allow us to prepare and sell more cars than we ever have before,” said Mr. Solko.
The wholesale or heavily discounted vehicles, a majority of which are between one year and three years old, are sold at volume at the Wall Township location, 5011 Route 33, near the Collingwood Circle. Over 500 used vehicles are sold from the dealership every month, according to Mr. Solko.
“Every vehicle here is sold below what it would typically be anywhere else. We work on volume … which gives us the ability to offer lower prices,” he said.
Along with selling used cars, the dealership provides extended service contracts through Allstate that are also offered at discount prices.
“It’s important for me to offer a customer not just a great car, but if they’re buy- ing our product, I want them to know that when they need to use that product it’s going to be there for them and it’s going to perform,” he said regarding the Allstate service contract.
As the manufacturing and availability of new cars has slowed during the pandemic, the need to buy used vehicles has skyrocketed. However, Mr. Solko said: “We have worked to keep our prices low to not take advantage of the inflated market.”
“Customers come here to get a great deal on a car and so we are still delivering that … I would rather make less and know that our customers are getting a great deal rather than just pass along a vehicle at an over-inflated price.”
Automotive Avenues consistently works with buyers to establish customer loyalty. The dealership offers both in-person and digital access to purchasing vehicles. Customers on site can test drive vehicles, something that Mr. Solko still believes to be the most effective when it comes to buying the right car.
“Trust is so important in any business, but even more so when selling pre-owned vehicles,” he said. “As the owner here, I can tell you honestly that I really enjoy meeting and getting to know my customers. Seeing them come back again and again, often bringing friends and family with them, is a great feeling. It’s really gratifying when I see that.”
A survey of 70 customers conducted by Automotive Avenues on Saturday, Aug. 14 found that over 20 customers were referred by friends and family, or were repeat customers, showing that word of mouth has gone a long way in providing the dealership with business.
“This business has grown to what it is because of the support we’ve received from our neighbors in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and New Jersey in general. That means alot to me, and I feel it’s my job to give something back to the communities that have been so supportive. To me the best way to do that is to continue to offer the lowest prices possible, as well as the highest level of quality,” Mr. Solko said.
“There’s no better feeling than having a customer walk in, often nervous or unsure of what to buy or how they’re going to be treated — maybe they’ve had a bad experience elsewhere — and leave with a smile on their face. It’s exhilarating. A close second would be the impact our growth has had on the lives of our employees.”
The business has about 85 employees, including Mr. Solko’s children, he said.
“We’ve had an opportunity to change people’s lives,” he said. “It’s very rewarding see- ing someone make their lives and the lives of their families better because of your business.”
The expansion includes some things rarely found at other dealerships, such as an all new photo studio.
“The car drives in, the door closes, a turntable built into the floor spins, and photographs are taken automatically,” Mr. Solko said. “This system will give us the ability to highlight any minor imperfections, which is really important when you’re trying to be totally transparent with your customers.”
“Something else I’m re- ally excited about is the eco-friendly car wash we are installing. When planning this project, I wanted to make sure we were doing our part to keep things as ‘green’ as possible. This system will recycle all the water used in our shop as opposed to dis- charging it back into the environment,” he said.
“This business has grown a lot further than I ever could have imagined possible when we opened for business 11 years ago and we’re still growing.”
More information is available online at automotiveavenuesnj.com.