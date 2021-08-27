Business Profile: Automotive Avenues expands as used vehicle demand skyrockets

A survey of 70 customers conducted by Automotive Avenues on Saturday, Aug. 14 found that over 20 customers were referred by friends and family, or were repeat customers, showing that word of mouth has gone a long way in providing the dealership with business.

“This business has grown to what it is because of the support we’ve received from our neighbors in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and New Jersey in general. That means alot to me, and I feel it’s my job to give something back to the communities that have been so supportive. To me the best way to do that is to continue to offer the lowest prices possible, as well as the highest level of quality,” Mr. Solko said.