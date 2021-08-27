9/11 remembrance ceremony slated to honor seven fallen residents

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey announced at the township council meeting on Aug. 24 that the remembrance ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 will take place at Windward Beach on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.

“It is a tradition here in Brick Township, so please come out to Windward Beach. Our fire departments will be there, our police honor guard, and clergy from across the town to do a ceremony to honor the seven members of the Brick Township community who died on Sept. 11,” Mayor Ducey said.

Also at the meeting, two scouts from the township, Tyler Reinhart and Sophia Gonzalez-Trellis, were honored by Mayor Ducey. Tyler, an Eagle Scout, was honored for building picnic tables at Angela Hibbard Park.

“We built three picnic tables and they are around the open field for families to enjoy who are at the park. It was such a great project and I’m so glad it went together well,” Tyler said.

Sophia, as a part of her Silver Award project for Girl Scouts, helped educate students on healthy eating and improved the greenhouse at Lake Riviera Middle School.

“I want to thank my dad first of all. He is a licensed engineer, so he was able to help me with all the plants for improving the greenhouse. Although we could not build it due to COVID, I’m still grateful to everybody who helped me work on this project,” she said.

According to Mayor Ducey, this was the first time scouts from the community were honored in this way, and because of their efforts in serving the community, he put together an award to publicly recognize their efforts.

During the meeting, Mayor Ducey and Councilwoman Heather deJong encouraged residents to visit the newly opened store, The Shack, located on Drum Point Road. The Shack is a local mercantile store selling artisan work from residents of Brick Township and neighboring Point Pleasant, according to Ms. deJong.

As a part of the resolution segment of the public township meeting, two grants were authorized including the 2021 Pedestrian Safety grant for $25,000 and 2021 Drive Sober and Get Pulled Over grant for $9,000.

A resolution item authorized an award of bid of $329,867 for roadway improvements on Quail Run and Jaywood Manor.

Two purchases were awarded through contracts on the New Jersey Cooperative Purchasing Program, including body worn cameras for $204,974; and electrical components for Drum Point Sports Complex, for $70,409, the council announced.

The council will meet again at 7 p.m at 401 Chambers Bridge Road on Sept. 14.

