MANASQUAN — New Logic Marine Science Camp recently concluded its summer-long science program at Stockton Beach Park, affording campers the opportunity to learn about the environment through hands-on activities.

The program, which is sponsored by Manasquan Recreation, included nine one-week camps for children of all ages in Manasquan and Wall Township.

“The premise of the camp is that we focus on the preservation of the marine ecosystem through active, hands-on learning,” said Sherri Paris, marine scientist and founder of New Logic Marine Science Camp.

Manasquan recreation superintendent Erik Ertle said the response from parents and kids has very positive, adding “It’s not your traditional recreation activity, but that’s what we strive for — to offer as many diverse types of programs as possible.”

