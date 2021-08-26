Point Beach summer camp ends fun-filled season

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough leaders are lauding the completion of a successful summer camp season in Point Pleasant Beach.

“Summer camp was a huge success this year. Camp ended on Friday [and] it finished up with 166 kids. The directors and counselors put together an engaging and fun-filled program for all ages,” Councilman Doug Vitale, liaison to the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee, said during a recent meeting.

Summer Camp was held at Pleasure Park from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday through Aug. 20 and featured unique theme weeks that exposed campers to fitness, ocean education, the environment, arts and international culture.

“This was my daughter’s first year going and she absolutely loved it,” said Councilman Vitale. “And we will be sending her again next year.”

