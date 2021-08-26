Joan Pappas Brown

Jack Slocum
Joan Pappas Brown, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Born in Manhattan, New York to the late John and Matilda Pappas, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E Brown; sister, Elsie Rothamel; and grandson, John Robert Kelly. Joan leaves behind her daughter, Mari Jean Kelly and her

