Joan Pappas Brown, 92, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Born in Manhattan, New York to the late John and Matilda Pappas, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert E Brown; sister, Elsie Rothamel; and grandson, John Robert Kelly. Joan leaves behind her daughter, Mari Jean Kelly and her
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>