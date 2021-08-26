WALL TOWNSHIP — The gubernatorial campaign of Republican Jack Ciattarelli came to the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce in Wall Wednesday morning to meet with local business owners hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering effects. During a 90-minute session at the Princess Maria Diner, the GOP challenger to Gov. Phil Murphy responded to questions on everything from labor issues to vaccine mandates and taxes.

Corrine McCann Trainor, president of the Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce, said that members welcomed the chance to meet with a contender for the top executive office in the state. She said the group is awaiting a response from Democrat Murphy, who has also been invited to make a similar visit.

“These business owners here at the Jersey Shore feel forgotten and so the people who came out here today were happy to have their voices heard,” she said. “It’s no wonder there was such overwhelming support in this room for the gubernatorial candidate. He was the only one who showed up.”

Mr. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman who previously owned a publishing company, told the group: “What this state needs more than anything is a champion for the business community, Phil Murphy has been anything but,” he said. “I am not going to mince words with where this guy has failed the business community.”

