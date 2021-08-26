Curriculum changes to address equity in Manasquan schools

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District has made several changes to the curriculum for the upcoming school year in an effort to address equity, diversity and inclusion throughout the school community.

The district formed an equity committee last summer, following discussions about a petition calling for the district to formulate a plan for diversity and inclusion at the high school.

The Manasquan Board of Education also formed its own separate equity committee and reviewed the findings of the districtwide committee, which was a board goal that was met for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The equity committee was developed for us to … get a pulse of what’s happening in the school district and see what needs had to be met, sort of peel back the onion a little bit,” Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan told The Coast Star. “It was embraced really well by our staff.”

