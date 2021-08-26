Brielle BOE asks Murphy to cede control of local pandemic protocols

BRIELLE — The Brielle school district leadership has written a second letter to the governor, again asking him to turn over the handling of COVID-19 school health protocols to local health authorities.

The Aug. 26 letter to Gov. Phil Murphy was signed by district Superintendent Christine Carlson and school board President Karen Dettlinger. A previous letter, requesting the governor lift the school mask mandate, was sent to the governor on June 8.

The latest letter states: “Our community is divided over your announcement of Executive Order No. 251 that requires masks in New Jersey Schools regardless of vaccination status. Giving control locally will help school districts do what is best for their communities based on vaccination status, local COVID numbers and overall health of the town.”

“This Board was elected by the citizens of Brielle to understand and anticipate the schools’ needs,” the letter adds.

During the board of education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, several parents thanked the school leadership for penning the letter to the governor, especially regarding the mask mandate.

Board Vice President Kurt Becker responded to the parents: “I would encourage you to send emails to the governor, asking him to put the control back into your community. Email your representatives from the state legislature, Congress, everybody, and let them know you want the power back, because if enough people do this, he is going to relent.”

