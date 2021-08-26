Borough council applies for Safe Routes to School grant

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Borough of Point Pleasant Beach submitted a New Jersey Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School grant application to support a pedestrian safety and bikeways project along local roadways.

“We are applying for funding for a pedestrian safety and bikeways project along portions of Yale Avenue by the Antrim School rear entrance, along Highway 35 from Charleston Street to the railroad crossing, on Highway 35 from the railroad crossing, south to the intersections with East Street and Maryland Avenue,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl told The Ocean Star.

“The improvements will include raised crosswalks, extension of the sidewalks, bike racks, walk path enhancements, crosswalks, rectangular rapid flashing beacons and pedestrian refuge islands. We also plan to add bikeway sharrow pavement markings on Route 35, Broadway, Chicago, Washington, Bay, Atlantic, Arnold, Ocean, Carter, St Louis, Niblick and Parkway. We submitted our application, and letter of support and have a conference call with DOT next week to discuss the project.”

The submission of the application was supported by the borough during its recent meeting Aug. 17.

