Robert Joseph Barry of New York City died on Saturday, August 21, due to complications from COVID-19.

Bobby lived in Point Pleasant Beach for much of his life, attending Point Pleasant Beach High School and Kean University. He was founder and owner of 5APNY, a real-estate brokerage firm in New York City. Bobby loved to travel: Cabo San Lucas was his favorite place to go. He also loved spending time on the Jersey Shore. He married Christine Luongo in 2019. He is also survived by two brothers John Michael and Tom; sister-in-law Jess and nephew/godson Carson; his mother Joan Morris Barry; and his many cousins and other relatives who were also his good friends. His father John Barry predeceased him. A Catholic mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church in Bay Head on Saturday, August 28, 10 a.m.