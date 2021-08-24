Business Community Alliance celebrates second year 

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance (BBBCA) is celebrating its second year with publication of a shop local brochure and a community map that features members businesses, as well as the posting of ‘Stronger Together’ signs.

Paula L. Gavin is the president of the BBBCA board, which has eight other board members. Ms. Gavin is responsible for working with the board to plan yearly activities, and in identifying ways to support alliance businesses, nonprofits and residents.

The alliance, launched in 2020, now has 130 businesses, nonprofits and resident members, with a goal of 200 members by 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Needless to say, we had a very challenging first year, and I wanted to really celebrate the second year because we’ve made great progress,” Ms. Gavin told the Coast Star.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.