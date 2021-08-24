Borough council awards contract for roadway paving project

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Council Monday awarded a contract to low bidder Meco Inc. for mill and overlay projects at various locations for $417,737.65 on the base bid and $485,042.87 with alternates.

“We always have two components with our road work projects,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. explained in a statement. “One is the base bid that contains the roads in most dire need. The alternates are what we hope to accomplish if costs remain reasonable and the bids come back favorable.

“We are pleased with the returned bids and we were able to award the base and alternates so we will be able to get to all the roads included in this award by the beginning of winter, if not early spring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of seven bids were received for the project.

According to Mayor Robert Sabosik, the project includes “milling and paving, full depth reconstruction, driveway reconstruction, traffic striping, signage and storm drainage improvements along Pleasant Place, Riviera Court, Old Bridge Avenue, Willoughby Lane, Gardens Avenue, Woods End Road, Taylor Avenue, Kickapoo Avenue, Hiawatha Avenue and North Road.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.