Borough Council awards contract for Crestview Terrace project

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council Monday awarded a contract to Earle Asphalt Company for the roadway reconstruction of Crestview Terrace.

According to Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr., Earle Asphalt Company submitted the lowest of five bids submitted to the borough: $453,013.13.

S. Batata Construction submitted a bid of $493,866; Black Rock Enterprises submitted a bid of $515,000; S&G Paving, Inc. submitted a bid of $534,685.50; and Lima Charlie Construction submitted a bid of $751,000.

“The total construction was originally estimated to be around $700,000 and approximately another $100,000 for administration and inspection,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said. “A total reconstruction project is a lot more involved than a simple milling and paving project. After the design phase and ultimately going out to bid, I am happy to report that once again we received favorable results allowing us to award and get this project off the ground.”

