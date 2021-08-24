Barry Ivins

Barry Ivins, of Manasquan, passed away on August 22, 2021 at the age of 87. His gregarious personality and kind nature endeared him to everyone he met. Even up until his last moments, Barry was engaging in conversations and delighting in his great-granddaughter’s attempts to ride a pedal bike.

