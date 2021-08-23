Swimmer nearly drowns after being sucked into outflow pipe

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Police Department recently responded to an incident in which a swimmer was sucked into the Wreck Pond outflow pipe, the borough announced in an email newsletter on Friday.

According to the statement, the police department’s investigation revealed that the missing swimmer had been sucked into the outflow pipe with the incoming tide while swimming in the ocean late in the evening.

“After spending an extended period of time inside the pitch-black pipe connecting the Atlantic Ocean with Wreck Pond, the victim was able to free herself/himself and climb into Wreck Pond,” the newsletter stated.

“The victim was able to exit the pond and was found near the Brown Avenue Lot by rescue personnel and identified as the missing swimmer.

The victim later explained that there was about two inches of space between the top of the water and the top of the pipe, where the swimmer was able to breathe, according to the statement.

The victim had swallowed a large amount of water and suffered many lacerations, the news release stated, and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune to be treated for near-drowning symptoms.

