Michael Patrick Ring, 82, Wall Township, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 20, 2021. Born in East Orange and raised in Union, Mike would tell you he had a super childhood filled with love and adventures with his parents and siblings.

Mike was a proud graduate of his beloved St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City where he was an All-State Catholic football player and set the school record for detentions [aka JUG] due to his inability to sit still and stay quiet in class. Mike is a member of the St. Peter’s Prep Hall of Fame, inducted in 2014 as the recipient of the Ernie Baker, ’38 Community Service Award in recognition of his lifelong service to others and advocacy for peace and justice.

Mike studied and played football at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. After graduation, with his USMMA degree, he worked in cargo ship engine rooms visiting ports across the globe. Mike was a super hard worker at every job he had. He taught his kids that execs at some of the big corporations he worked at didn’t value all that hard work, so, if you can, do something else with your life.

In retirement Mike volunteered for over a decade at the Collier School working with kids who couldn’t sit still and stay quiet in class. For his work at Collier leading a group of students to gut and restore a family’s home destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, Mike was honored as Monmouth County’s volunteer of the year in 2013. Mike became a peace advocate making trips to El Salvador and participating in peace efforts to stop US military interventions, including a collective civil disobedience demonstration that led to his arrest and a year on probation.

What Mike loved to do most was spend time with his friends, his dogs and the big extended family he built throughout his life. Mike could fill your belly with laughter and your heart with love… but you often needed a long rest after spending a few hours with Big Mike!

He is predeceased by his beloved parents Viola and Aloysius and brothers – Aloysius, Jr., Donald and George. He is survived by his wife Mary; his children-Megan Ring, Michael Patrick Jr. [& Maria Elena Martinez], Margot Ring [& Frank Egan] and Myung [& fiancé Sara Beauchene]; his five grandchildren – Cori, Michael, Berkli, Josephine, and Rocco Patrick; his sister MaryJane White [& Tom] and his sister-in-laws Marlene and Dorothy [Dee]. Michael treasured his relationships with so many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be at O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Friday, August 27 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mark’s Church, Sea Girt, on Saturday, August 28th at 9 a.m. *Please meet directly at the church.*

Please WEAR MASKS. Mike believed in science. If you refuse to wear a mask, he’d tell you to “go pound salt!”

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to either: US-El Salvador Sister Cites, PO Box 1413, Bucksport, ME 04416; or St. Peter’s Prep, Office of Institutional Advancement, 144 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

For more info and condolences, visit http://www.OBrienFuneralHome. com.