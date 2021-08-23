Elizabeth M. Finnerty, native of Jersey City and long-time resident of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2021. Liz was a proud Registered Nurse who started her career in the emergency room at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village, ultimately becoming a nurse instructor at the hospital
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>