Elizabeth M. Finnerty

By
Jack Slocum
-
Elizabeth M. Finnerty, native of Jersey City and long-time resident of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 21, 2021. Liz was a proud Registered Nurse who started her career in the emergency room at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Greenwich Village, ultimately becoming a nurse instructor at the hospital

