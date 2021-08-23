David K. Miller

By
Jack Slocum
-
David K. Miller, 83, of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully, with his wife and loving family by his side on August 20.

Dave lived an adventurous and fun-filled life. Born on May 16, 1938, to George H. Miller and Ann R. Twyman, in Newark, NJ, he grew up in West Orange with his older

