BRADLEY BEACH — Music, craft vendors and pirates filled Riley Park on Saturday for Pirate Day, hosted by Bradley Beach Tourism.

“I’m actually really impressed with how many people are here because the weather was so icky,” said tourism director, Amy Hall.

A pirate-themed storytime by the Bradley Beach Public Library kicked off the event Saturday morning. Throughout the day children were also able to go on a treasure hunt all over town, collecting eye patches, gold coins and other goodies.

Attendees also browsed the nearly 40 vendors set up in the park, showcasing art, candles, soaps and other unique wares, while listening to music provided by Kenny K & The Way.

The day concluded with training from the Valhalla pirate crew, who taught children the art of swordsmanship and demonstrated how to use a whip and fire a cannon.

