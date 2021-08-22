Fire company’s annual clam bake returns in Bay Head

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Fire Company No. 1 hosted its 47th annual Clam Bake on Saturday bringing out hundreds of residents and visitors for the beloved community tradition.

The event featured tons of delicious food cooked by fire department members and volunteers, as well as live music, a DJ and fire engine rides for children on a circa-1948 truck.

“It’s really the biggest event in the community each year. We usually have around 1,200 people,” event chairman Joe Todisco said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.