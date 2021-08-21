Township files suit to halt unauthorized school at Temple Beth Or

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township filed a lawsuit at the instruction of Mayor John Ducey to cease and desist the unauthorized boys school at Temple Beth Or on Van Zile Road.

“Today, at my instruction, Brick has filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to force the unauthorized school on Van Zile Road to immediately cease and desist operations,” stated Mayor Ducey in an email on Friday, Aug. 20.

In the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating online that the location was being illegally used as an Orthodox Jewish school. Originally, according to members of the board, the rumors were inaccurate. However, because the operation was discovered to proceed without an application sent to the planning board, according to the lawsuit, the operation disobeyed township code.

“In Brick, all property owners are required to obey our zoning regulations and we will enforce the law,” Mayor Ducey stated.

According to the lawsuit, the board sent a slew of warnings including an official warning on Aug. 16 to new owner Kehilos Yisroel that have remained unanswered. The lawsuit filed on Friday included information on an investigation by Brick zoning officer, Chris Romano, who warned the owner that the terms of use of the building changed illegally in 2021 because they were made without a site plan approval. Mr. Romano was made aware of the possibility of an illegal private school operating on the property by several telephone inquiries, according to the lawsuit.

