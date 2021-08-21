Dozens protest Hackensack Meridian’s vaccine mandate in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Dozens stood outside of Ocean Medical Center, a subsidiary of Hackensack Meridian Health, on Saturday afternoon to protest the company’s vaccine mandate for employees.

They lined Jack Martin Boulevard waving American flags and signs that read “my body my choice” and “hero to zero,” among other slogans. While some said they had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, others identified themselves having been vaccinated.

“Just because we’re anti-mandate does not mean we’re anti-vax,” Rebecca Banach, a former employee who worked at the hospital at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, announced in a July 15 email to employees that all members of the staff, as well as volunteers, are required to receive at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine before Oct. 1.

According to the notice, “Those who remain unvaccinated without an approved exemption will be subject to suspension, and continued non-compliance will result in termination.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more coronavirus]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.