Surveillance led SCU to charge 6 residents with drug charges

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Surveillance and K-9 operations enabled Brick Township Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit to arrest six persons on drug charges in early August, according to the department.

The drug arrests included seizure of methamphetamine, oxycodone, xanax, crack cocaine, anabolic steroids, and other illegal drugs and drug related paraphernalia, police said.

The SCU made an Aug. 3 arrest after surveillance led detectives to observe motor vehicle violations and make a traffic stop. Officer Scott Smith’s K-9 partner, Echo, indicated the possible presence of drugs, leading to a search of the vehicle, according to information released by the police department.

Methamphetamine and Clonazepam pills were found in plastic bags leading to the arrest of the driver, Kristina L. Wilson, 36, of Brick and the passenger Michael Malinowski, 41, of Brick, police said.

Ms. Wilson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance [CDS] with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

According to Ptl. Victoria Finelli, Ms. Wilson was also issued traffic summonses for careless driving, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, failure to possess a valid proof of insurance, illegal safety glass and obstruction of view. She was released on a summons.

Mr. Malinowski was charged with possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute. He was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

The next day, Aug. 4, the SCU arrived at a house on Hulse Landing Road after an anonymous tip about drug dealing, police said. A traffic stop was executed after a vehicle pulled up to the residence. Ptl. Raymond LaPoint’s K-9 partner, Rebel, indicated the possible presence of drugs, which led to a search inside the vehicle.

According to police, Oxycodone pills, Buprenorphine and Hydrochloride pills and a switchblade were discovered, leading to the arrest of the driver, Jacob Kahl of Brick.

Mr. Kahl, 43, was charged with possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia and possession of prohibited weapons, and traffic summonses including careless driving, failure to maintain lane, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle and using a cell phone while operating a vehicle. He was later released on a summons, police said.

At the same location, two more arrests were made by Ptl. LaPoint and his K-9 partner, Rebel, with the help of SCU detectives, police said. Arrested were Brick residents Joseph Cafasso, 51, the driver and Michael Restaino, 63, a passenger. A police search of the vehicle found illegal quantities of Xanax, Sulfamethoxazole, Hydrochloride, Oxycodone, anabolic steroids and other drug paraphernalia.

Mr. Cafasso was charged with possession of CDS, possession of a prescription drug and possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute. He was also issued a summons for CDS in a motor vehicle, said police.

Mr. Restaino was arrested and charged with possession of CDS, possession of a prescription drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute and possession of anabolic steroids on two counts, according to the press release.

Both men were taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County Jail.

On Aug. 10, a motor vehicle stop conducted by SCU detectives on 550 Route 88 led to the arrest of Monta Jackson, 43, of Brick. An investigation conducted during the stop resulted in the discovery of crack cocaine and a glass pipe, said police.

Ms. Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of paraphernalia. Ms. Jackson was also issued a summons for careless driving and possession of CDS in a motor vehicle. Ms. Jackson was transported to Ocean County Jail, according to police.

