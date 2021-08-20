Plan to protect Jersey shore calls for massive floodgate in Manasquan Inlet

MANASQUAN — A plan to protect the Jersey Shore from rising seas calls for building massive flood gates in the Manasquan Inlet between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, the Barnegat Inlet and Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

The storm-surge barriers would have a large swing gate that would remain open to boat traffic in calm times, but would close during storms and flooding. The structures would rise about 20 feet over the water.

A future phase envisions property buyouts and the raising of 18,800 homes in vulnerable communities from Belmar along the Shark River down to Cape May.



The plan was released Thursday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to coincide with the release of the New Jersey Back Bays Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.

NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said: “The Back Bays study integrates years of research and presents options for protecting areas of the Jersey Shore from severe storms and flooding — risks that threaten New Jersey today and that will worsen as our planet warms.”

