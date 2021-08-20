Brick school board chides Murphy for trip, urges him to drop mask mandate

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A letter issued by the township board of education and read during its meeting Thursday night, urges Gov. Phil Murphy to rescind his executive order requiring masks in school and chides the governor for taking a vacation trip to Italy.

The letter, which states the Brick BOE’s preference for a mask-optional policy when school starts next month, tells the governor “we hope your trip to Italy provided you the break needed to recharge. Did the benefit of the trip outweigh the CDC’s Level 3 Travel Advisory Notice (dated June 16, 2021) urging Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to a high level of COVID-19 in the country? Freedom to disregard a travel recommendation from the CDC to provide your family a much-needed respite is your right, it appears.”

The letter asserts that due to state COVID mandates, “families do not have the same freedom of input in their child’s health, social and emotional well-being. Upon graduation, the Class of 2022 will have spent 20% of their school experience under Executive Orders and Mandates, moreover, 45% of their sophomore year and 100% of their junior they were isolated from friends – and now in their senior year, social interaction will be limited through masking and physical distancing.”

Stating that Brick Township schools “will continue to comply” with the state’s COVID orders, the letter ends by saying compliance with the mask mandate will be done “with a heavy heart for our students and community members as this mandate impedes their voices, freedom of choice, social justice, and equity.”

