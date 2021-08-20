Board looks to address public concern on resignations

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The board heard concerns from the public in person on Aug. 19 after the board had an executive order to discuss staff adjustments and announced that two tenured teachers would be resigning, making the total resignations of full time staff five in 2021.

“It’s a lot of people for a tiny school,” said Nora Highland, a resident of Avon. “I do know that all of these are red flags that there’s a significant problem. That significant problem is not perceived by teachers and many of the public to be addressed by the board.”

Ms. Highland called for action from the board to inform the public on why five tenured teachers have left and the budget implications after the cost of the investigation. $4,045 was spent on a parent teacher letter investigation that was reported by the board to “not substantiated” in May, 2021.

After hearing from the public at Avon Elementary, the president of the board, William Bing said they are looking into acquiring data at the public’s request regarding teachers who have resigned in the last few years as a part of addressing public concerns.

